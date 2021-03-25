Both Pfizer and Moderna have expanded vaccine trials to include children.
Christine Stover, a mother of a six-year old, says she’s excited to hear the companies are starting tests to see if the vaccine is safe for children.
“Once it’s done, I’d have no problem getting my son vaccinated as soon as possible,” Stover said. “If you think about the way children have been isolated during this pandemic, he just went back to kindergarten and it’s all six feet apart. Kids at this age are not meant to be isolated creatures and they’re meant to play in the dirt and touch each other.”
Other parents say if the vaccine is approved for kids, it is a tricky situation.
“I’m really on the fence. My husband and I are both vaccinated, but as far as making that decision for a six and a three-year-old, it’s a little more difficult,” said Amanda Kallenbach, a mother of a three-year old and six-year old.
Local health officials say if the vaccines are approved for kids it could be a game changer.
Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz said COVID-19 is starting to affect more kids as new variants pop up.
“If that happens then school sports won’t be as much of a worry as they are now. And fully vaccinated people are not subject to quarantine, we anticipate that will be the same too,” Strasz said.
Another factor is kids are often asymptomatic spreading viruses in secret.
“The concern was always there that children can be a vector and spread the virus,” Strasz said.
Strasz said it will probably take at least a few months before the clinical trials are over.
