Consumers Energy is reporting that most of it's customers have their electric service restored this morning with the exception of 91 customers west of Mio in Oscoda County.
For updated power outage numbers from Consumers Energy, click here.
Thumb Electric Co-Op reports all of it's customers back on line,
DTE Energy is reporting 793 customers without power in Huron County this morning.
24 customers are off line in Sanilac County.
