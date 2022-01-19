The Flint home explosion that killed two residents last year is still impacting locals.
While most of the displaced are out of hotels, not all can return home. The cause of the blast is still unknown as Michigan State Police are investigating.
United Way of Genesee County is working with the city of Flint to distribute the funds it raised.
Nearly two months after a deadly home explosion in Flint, money is still being distributed to the victims. James Gaskin is the CEO of the United Way of Genesee County.
"This is certainly a very traumatic event that's gonna take a long time for families to heal both emotionally, and, from both a housing and financial security kind of perspective," Gaskin said.
The organization raised more than $67,000 from hundreds of donors to help those displaced by the tragedy.
"I think the challenge is, you know, we have three houses completely gone, and several houses that may never be able to be occupied, and then a whole number of other houses that have what I would describe as, you know, manageable kinds of repairs that need to be done," Gaskin said.
United Way gave out nearly $7,000 in Meijer gift cards already.
"Quite frankly, in total, we've raised $60,000, which, you know when you think about the, the size of the loss and the amount of resources we have to deal with it, it's pretty small in relationship to the total damage, right?" Gaskin said.
They have a $25,000 donation from the CS Mott Foundation designated for home repair.
That leaves another $36,000 to help out however they can.
"That could pay for additional home repairs. We also still have a family that unfortunately lost the life of a very young child, other kinds of expenses that might occur if a family has to relocate permanently to another housing unit," Gaskin said.
Victims can also get help from neighborhood churches and other organizations, along with insurance claims.
