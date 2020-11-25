Thousands of American families are taking to the skies ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, though millions appear to be skipping travel due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I’m traveling to Mexico City to meet my family for Thanksgiving break,” said Reynaldo Orpinel, traveler at Flint Bishop International Airport on Wednesday.
“I’m going to Florida. My parents live there,” said Madison Clark, another traveler.
That’s despite a warning from the CDC to limit travel and holiday gatherings.
If you do have to travel, the CDC recommends wearing a mask, social distance, and wash your hands.
Despite surging COVID-19 cases, travelers said flying is worth the risk.
“I also don’t get may opportunities to go down there and see my family,” Clark said.
“I really want to enjoy being out there with them,” Orpinel said.
Orpinel is headed out of the country for college break. He is prepped with masks and gloves to keep himself and others safe.
“I just got asked a couple questions about if I had a fever, any symptoms or anything like that,” Orpinel said.
For Clark, she is traveling but when she gets to Florida, the gathering for a holiday meal will be small in scale.
“Just staying in. My mom has to work unfortunately. She’s a nurse. We’re going to stay in and do a small dinner at home with my parents, grandparents,” Clark said.
These two are part of the 50 million Americans AAA expects to travel for the holiday.
“This is like the most people I’ve been around for a long time,” Clark said.
“This is not what I’m used to so this is my first time traveling under these circumstances. So I hope it’s not that bad,” Orpinel said.
