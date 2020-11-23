Some Michigan residents are still waiting for answers from the Unemployment Insurance Agency months after filing their claim.
“I’m really concerned because the first wave hasn’t even been taken care of,” said Sherri Yokley, mother.
No job, no income, and no hope in the middle of a pandemic.
“Just give us answers. Just get the people of Michigan answers,” said Camille Weems, mother.
That’s what these two mothers are facing.
Yokley, of St. Clair County, used to work in the automotive accounting industry and now she could lose her own vehicle because she has no way to pay for it. She was laid off before COVID-19 struck the state and was receiving unemployment.
“Since August, I’ve only been paid one time for like three weeks and after that, it went into a holding position that a manager needs to review it. So you get through to ‘em and they tell you that it takes the managers two to three months to approve the benefits. So in the meantime, you have myself and God knows how many other Michiganders, trying to figure out what they’re gonna do,” Yokley said.
Yokley said she has been trying to work with creditors so her home and vehicle don’t get repossessed – all while trying to find a new job.
“It’s a benefit that should be provided in a timely manner to everybody, regardless,” Yokley said.
Weems, of Saginaw, lost her job after going on medical leave. She was in the healthcare field for years.
“I did receive 16 weeks and then I just been not getting anything for 14,” Weems said.
Weems is struggling. She is wondering how she is going to get by with the holidays right around the corner.
“I’ve been working since I was 15. I’m raising my five grandchildren. Christmas coming up. You know, I’m not asking for a handout. You know, this is money that I worked for. You know, and I feel like they should give it to me or give me a reason as to why I’m not getting it,” Weems said.
For weeks, TV5 requested an interview with the UIA. They now have a new acting director.
“We’ve increased our staff by fourfold. So we have a significant number of more people who are able and available to help the residents of Michigan. So we’re meeting 90 percent of the call volume that’s coming in right now. So it shouldn’t be too hard for us to get to you,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting UIA director.
Weems said she sometimes cannot get through on the phone because of so many callers. She said when she does get through, she doesn’t get paid.
“There shouldn’t be a reason why you shouldn’t be able to get through and hear from one of our operators. So I’m a little concerned about that in terms of how we proceed with that,” Olson said.
Olson has only been in the position for about two weeks and was unable to answer every question. But she said they are trying to improve the system and work with the software company to fix any delays.
“We’ve made significant changes to our website to make it easier for people to navigate and find out what they need to do,” Olson said.
Olson admits it’s not perfect and there are still lingering cases, but she said in time it will get better.
“We have paid 96 percent of our claims. That doesn’t help for those 4 percent that are still waiting to be certified and allowed payment,” Olson said.
The four percent like Yokley and Weems.
“Someone, somebody needs to be held accountable. And that’s the problem today. Nobody’s held accountable,” Yokley said.
“I’m just in a tough situation. I stay prayed up. I have faith. I have family,” Weems said.
Olson said they have paid out more unemployment claims this year than in the past seven years combined.
Shortly after TV5 interviewed Weems, the agency paid her the 14 weeks of back pay. She never received an explanation of why payments had stopped to begin with.
As for Yokley, she has yet to get any answers or the rest of her benefits.
