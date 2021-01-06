A new coronavirus relief bill extended unemployment benefits for the millions of Americans still out of work due to the pandemic, but many can’t get certified or even receive their payments.
“I applied and every time I ask about what’s going on and it said payment pending for months now. They gave me the runaround and say, ‘you just gotta wait. It’s in review,’” said Lacie Taylor, a mid-Michigan mother.
Taylor was self-employed working on starting her own home service business when covid-19 hit Michigan. She applied for unemployment over the summer when self-employed workers were included in the CARES Act, but she has not received a dime. She receives a message that says he payment is pending.
This is in the midst of Congress passing relief benefits that would extend benefits through March and provide an extra $300 a week.
“It’s been five to six months now. What about all these people?” Taylor said.
The Otter Lake native will probably have to wait even longer. The Unemployment Insurance Agency said claimants receiving pandemic unemployment assistance and pandemic emergency unemployment compensation will not be able to complete certifications. The UIA also said payments will not be issued for weeks after Dec. 26 until the UIA receives further guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Taylor believes she would be eligible for PUA if they processed her claim. She adds she has done everything she can to make her case.
“I sent them proof of income from this year’s paystub and other than that, they haven’t asked me for anything besides identification verification that I’ve sent in three and four times,” Taylor said.
As a single mom and after almost nearly getting evicted, she wants answers.
“I would like to see it be more organized and maybe an estimated date on when our claims might be reviewed by a manager. Because it’s always, ‘we can’t tell you.’ ‘We don’t know.’ Or ‘it’s there in the order they were received,’” Taylor said.
The UIA was not available for an interview but said it is working as quickly as possible to restore these programs.
