Many folks had a hard time or just were not capable of clearing out the snow and large drifts from their driveways and sidewalks on Tuesday.
“Thought I could shovel it, but I can’t,” said Jo Jablonski.
The latest round of overnight snow was too much for Jablonski to handle on her own. The Vassar resident called on Tom Briggs, owner of Tom’s Lawn Care, to take on the heavy lifting of clearing her driveway. That way she could take care of her more manageable front porch.
“It’s so wonderful. I just haven’t had this kind of snow in a long time,” Jablonski said.
Briggs said he has been on the job said 5:30 a.m. He planned to be removing snow until 6 p.m. He said he’s glad he can help.
“I enjoy it outside and if I can help them out, I stopped yesterday to see them and they told me come back today,” Briggs said.
When the First Warn 5 Forecast called for the winter wallop Monday night, Briggs knew he would be busy. Tuesday morning, he woke up to several inches of snow.
“I walked through it and it was almost to my knees. But it cleaned up pretty good,” Briggs said.
Briggs hopes the snow keeps coming. He said he looks forward to the workouts.
“It’s good exercise. I mean, a lot of people don’t like it, but I enjoy it,” he said.
As for Jablonski, she said the snow is nice to see, but she doesn’t want it to stick around. In the meantime, she’ll rest easy knowing she can use her driveway.
“Oh, it’s good. Now I can go places and do things,” she said.
