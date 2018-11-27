A number of roads across Mid-Michigan are finally cleared of the ice and snow, while others remain impassible.
Those snowy roads gave many students in the thumb an extra day off of school on Tuesday.
“The roads are pretty bad,” said Jim Germain, Tuscola County resident.
Germain has two daughters who had no school on Tuesday due to road conditions.
The treacherous roads forced more than a dozen schools across the thumb to stay closed for a second straight day.
“The outside roads, those are very dangerous. All the big ditches and stuff, those are scary. But the main roads in town are pretty good. But everything outside of town is just icy, full of ice,” one driver said.
“It’s pretty icy and I am glad that Reese cares about the kids. Cause sometimes I’ve heard of accidents with buses and whatnot. So I’m in favor of being off school,” another resident said.
While the road conditions have been tough, Germain said it has been nice enjoying more quality time with his girls on the extended Thanksgiving break.
“I love having extra time to spend with my daughters. It does make it nice,” he said.
His daughters agree.
“I love it honestly, more sleep for me,” one daughter said.
“I really don’t like school, but I go when I have to,” the other daughter said.
Germain hopes the roads improve soon so his girls can get back into the classroom.
“I hope the kids go to school because it makes my life a little easier being a single dad and stuff like that. And plus they need their education,” he said.
