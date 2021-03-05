COVID-19 vaccine

A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine.

 (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Some Saginaw County residents who are 65 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday without an appointment.

The Saginaw County Health Department has openings for its March 8 clinic at the Chesaning Fire Station from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Residents who live in the following zip codes are invited to attend without a scheduled appointment:

  • 48614
  • 48655
  • 48637
  • 48626
  • 48807
  • 48616
  • 48460
  • 48649
  • 48831
  • 48841

Residents must bring an ID, carpool if possible, and be prepared to wait. Cars will not be allowed to stop or wait on M-47.

