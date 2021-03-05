Some Saginaw County residents who are 65 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday without an appointment.
The Saginaw County Health Department has openings for its March 8 clinic at the Chesaning Fire Station from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Residents who live in the following zip codes are invited to attend without a scheduled appointment:
- 48614
- 48655
- 48637
- 48626
- 48807
- 48616
- 48460
- 48649
- 48831
- 48841
Residents must bring an ID, carpool if possible, and be prepared to wait. Cars will not be allowed to stop or wait on M-47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.