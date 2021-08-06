The United States is on the brink of another COVID-19 surge as the rapid spreading Delta variant is triggering new mask mandates across the country.
The state health department and CDC recommended that everyone, even those who are fully vaccinated, mask up in areas with substantial and high transmission.
In mid-Michigan eight counties fall into that category. Iosco, Clare, Ogemaw, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Midland and Shiawassee counties.
"Well, I came wearing the mask because I know the numbers are going up," Mary Cooper said.
Cooper taking precautions as COVID-19 cases across the state are rising again. That didn't stop her from enjoying the sights and sounds of Friday Night Live in Saginaw.
Even though Cooper is one of many having a good time, the threat of COVID-19 is on her mind.
"I want to protect myself, my kids that I have at home, and my community," Cooper said.
The same goes for Shirley Taylor. She is using layers of protection to keep COVID-19 away.
"I did have my two vaccinations, so you know just want to be safe," Taylor said.
Despite the CDC placing Saginaw County in the substantial risk category for COVID-19 exposure, Taylor feels fine attending outdoor events.
"Well, it's kind of crowded but it's not you know really close together. You know you have room to breathe," Taylor said.
Other people are Friday Night Live were not worried about COVID-19.
"I've never been worried about it this past year. I feel it's just like catching the common flu," one person said.
"Yeah, we comfortable mainly because it's outside and they said it doesn't really effect the ones that are outside. And we pretty much stick to our group that's by us," another person said.
As for Cooper, she respects everyone's right to choose. But she would like to see more people covering their face.
"To each individual to their own but I just feel like it would be safer if people wore their masks because we're not immune to it. Regardless if you're vaccinated or not you still have that possibility you can get the virus," Cooper said.
