Water shut-offs will resume on Monday, Nov. 8 for any Saginaw resident who failed to respond to notices requesting access to metering equipment or service line inspection, according to the city.
City staff have been leaving notices on customer’s doors requesting access to water meters and lines. However, many requests are being ignored, the city said. City staff have also been leaving notices and voicemails to do inspections and replacements per the State of Michigan regulatory requirements but have also been having trouble getting a response from property owners.
Without allowing the city to gain access to homes to check metering equipment or water service material types, the homeowner may be left with a high water bill.
Failure to comply with the service line material check also prevents the city from complying with the State of Michigan regulatory requirements and prevents the city from staying on schedule with their water service line replacement program.
Turning off service allows the city to protect the resident from high bills due to leaks or meter errors, and protects the water system if there is water use but the meter is not measuring it.
In order to maintain the system and compliance with the lead/copper service line replacement program, the city said it must resume shut-offs for failure to comply with initial access requests. Customers will be notified 10 days prior to any shut off, which will only occur after multiple attempts to contact them.
“The maintenance and service division needs to be able to do its job. We need to access meters for a multitude of reasons. When the homeowners do not respond and allow us into the homes to inspect meters and waterlines, this is a potential liability for the city and could be very costly for the customer. I encourage any resident that receives one of these notices to contact our maintenance and service division immediately,” Director of Public Services Phil Karwat said.
At this time, the city is not resuming shut-offs for non-payment.
For additional questions on the metering equipment notices, please contact the water billing department at 989-759-1450. All questions on lead water line replacement and verification should be directed to the maintenance and service department at 989-759-1639.
