According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can now take off masks while exercising outdoors, attending small outdoor gatherings with a mixture of people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated and dining at outdoor restaurants with friends from multiple households.
People are still urged to wear masks when indoors or in outdoor settings or venues that require masks.
The new guidance on masks comes as more Americans get vaccinated and the rate of COVID-19 nationwide continues to fall.
Saginaw resident James Livingston isn't ready to lose his mask outside yet.
"I think we should still wait a little bit. I wouldn't say get the shot or vaccinated and then ok everything is good or great now," Livingston said. "I think we still need a little time in there just to make sure that the person is you know safe before we go out there and maybe spread it in the community."
Other people at Green Acres Plaza in Saginaw Township agree with Livingston.
"I'm fully vaccinated but I still want to wear my mask," a person said.
"I'm still going to wear my mask. I feel more secure when I wear it," another person said.
It is no secret mask wearing has been a divisive issue throughout the pandemic. Livingston said he respects everyone's opinion.
"That's just me though, my thoughts on it. I would prefer they wait a little bit but you know to each his own I guess," Livingston said.
