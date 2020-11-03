The line to vote at the Jerome Township Hall in Sanford stretched for hundreds of people long on election day.
The last woman in line said when she drove by earlier in the day it would have taken her five hours to vote.
She worked the same poll in the 2016 election.
“It was very busy, but I don’t know if it was so busy because they can only put so many in there at a time. I think that’s the problem. I’d imagine. But I’m glad I’m not gonna be here this time because they’re gonna be here until midnight, one o’clock,” Lynette Laplow said.
Laplow said there was no way she was leaving the line.
All the voters in line shared that same feeling. They were determined to vote.
“I came here three times and finally the third time, just do it. Cause it’s important,” Jan Hatfield said.
Hatfield’s experience was not uncommon. Many others drove by multiple times before giving up and lining up.
One man said he walked a mile to get to the hall to vote because the parking was so bad.
But everyone had their voice heard.
