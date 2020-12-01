A Mid-Michigan family is surviving in a camper after their home was devastated by flooding when the Edenville and Sanford Dams failed.
TV5 first introduced you to Chris Billings in October. The flood survivor was worried about living arrangements for himself and his three daughters with winter on the way.
“It looks like things are starting to come together for us,” Billings said.
Billings said the structure for his new home will arrive next week, marking another step towards a warm, permanent home for his family.
“It would honestly really be nice because then we could call it back home and we wouldn’t be bouncing back and forth from here to a hotel in Midland,” Billings said.
Village of Sanford President Dolores Porte said all of her residents staying in campers will have a warm place to call home this winter. Most of them have already moved out, but not everyone.
“There are two people right now that are planning to stay in their camper, but with some alternative means where if it gets too cold, they’ll stay with family members,” Porte said.
As for Billings, Porte said she is glad things are working out for him.
“We’ve been together since the day of the flood and his house had to be demolished. And we did the demo and then we worked on the foundation. And it’s great to have a really good plan for Chris that he understands and he’s happy with and knows that he’s going to have a home to be in soon,” Porte said.
As for Billings, he is grateful to all those who were there to lend a hand during his time of need.
“Thank you for Habitat. I want to thank the village of Sanford, the Sanford Strong site, everybody that’s helped me get through this,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.