While a large number of districts and schools canceled classes Monday morning, others stayed open and forced students to make the trek through the wind and snow.
“It’s pretty much up to the supervisors of the school to do that,” said Ashley Houghtaling, a parent with a child who attends Standish Schools.
The decision of whether or not to close school due to bad weather can be tough for school officials.
Across Mid-Michigan, the majority of area schools decided to keep kids home due to the poor conditions.
But a handful of others made the call to keep classes in session, like Standish and Pinconning.
“Well I’m not sure they agreed, they would rather not have school I think, they would rather be playing out in the school,” said Jim Davies, a grandparent of a child who attends Pinconning Schools.
School officials were unavailable in Pinconning to speak on camera about the school policy for closing, but with most school districts it’s usually due to road conditions, but the parents we spoke with today says it wasn’t that bad this morning.
Houghtaling says conditions weren’t too bad in her town.
“It wasn’t, well, it wasn’t too bad in the morning it was actually a little worse getting out of the driveway,” Houghtaling said.
“You know back in the day, not to sound like I’m old, we use to walk uphill both ways, you know," Davies said. "It wasn’t snow until about 2 feet so I don’t know what everybody is worried about."
One thing parents in Mid-Michigan had in common, whether their kid had school or not, was the importance of their child’s safety.
“That’s to your discretion if you feel it’s unsafe, do not put your kids on the school bus,” Houghtaling said.
The Pinconning superintendent said after monitoring the forecast - which called for one to one-and-a-half inches of snow in Pinconning - and talking with the Bay County Road Commission to ensure roads would be safe, he decided to keep school open.
