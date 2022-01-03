With the ongoing surge of coronavirus, school districts and universities across the state and locally are canceling classes or reverting to temporary virtual learning.
“Well, let me just tell you, this was a hard decision for me to make because we really need to be in school,” said Latricia Brown, school leader at Northridge Academy in Flint.
The kindergarten through eighth grade school is going virtual this week because of soaring positive COVID-19 cases.
“Flint has a positivity rate of 24 percent. That’s high,” Brown said.
Brown said that number is a reflection of what she has been seeing and hearing lately.
“Even up until today, I was getting calls from parents who didn’t want to send their kids to school because they have covid. We have some staff that’s being tested right now. We have spouses of staff that has COVID and so it’s right around our backyard,” Brown said.
Brown said the fact her students have missed 18 months of in-person instruction since the start of the pandemic made the decision to go virtual more difficult. Now they are losing more time.
Brown said in the spring, her students will be taking the Michigan Student Test of Education, known as M-STEP. It’s a computer-based assessment designed to gauge how well students are mastering state standards.
“Unfortunately, most schools are not going to be prepared for this test because we’re going to go exactly what I’m doing, putting safety first,” Brown said.
Brown said the plan is for students to return to in-person learning on Jan. 10. She wants parents to understand that will only happen if it is safe to do so.
“They need to know that it is a last resort. It is not something that is taken lightly. And that if we’re closing, it is because we’re in a dire situation,” Brown said.
