At St. Elizabeth Area Catholic School in Reese, the start of this school year will be a challenge for administrators. Their teaching profession has suffered a major personnel decline for years, with substitute teachers in particular.
Finding enough teaching staff to start the school year is forcing the principal to expand her options.
“I couldn't get certified teachers. I do have people with bachelors and masters degrees that have been subbing for us for a long time, but it's very difficult to get teachers. And substitute teachers have been a nightmare to get these past few years,” said Gabbie Marguery, principal at St. Elizabeth Area Catholic School.
Across mid-Michigan, schools are learning the same lesson. The teaching profession is no longer the career destination chosen by kids in college.
During the pandemic, substitute teachers were more hesitant over remote versus in-person instruction because of COVID-19 exposure from a greater number of people, inconsistent safety protocols and whether they will have access to the same professional development on remote instruction full-time teachers receive.
Substitute teaching can be less pay and potentially no health benefits, but the competition between schools is brutal.
“We had a pool of substitute teachers but all the schools in the area were fighting for them. So, it's been hard,” Marguery said.
Schools that have teachers teaching remote could reduce the need for short-term substitutes. Administrators are asking all teachers with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home, which could lead to the need of a longer roster of substitutes.
Many teachers with underlying health conditions, and at high-risk for COVID-19 complications, are still weighing the costs of going back at all.
