Some residents are experiencing a disruption to their sanitary sewer service in the city of Midland due to the recent floods.
The following pump stations, operated by the City of Midland Wastewater Treatment Plant, have been overtaken by flood waters:
- Currie
- Towsley
- Emerson
- Moorland
- Valley
"Please be advised that residents within these service areas may receive sewer back-ups containing both storm water and sanitary wastewater. Residents in these specific areas whose homes did not receive overland flooding and are able to safely access their homes via open roadways may return to their homes and are advised to not utilize appliances and facilities that run water," the city said in a press release.
Businesses in the impacted areas must provide alternative restroom facilities to the public while service is disrupted, the city said, adding if a business cannot do so they should remain closed.
If your home is in one of the impacted areas but was not affected by floodwater, the city recommends the following:
- Do not utilize water if you live in the affected sanitary sewer outage areas until notified via official channels that service has been restored. This notification will be made via the following channels:
- Sewer outage map: www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/seweroutage
- Online at www.cityofmidlandmi.gov
- Email: Sign up at www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/cityhallnews
- City of Midland Facebook – www.facebook.com/cityofmidlandmi
- City of Midland Twitter: @CityofMidlandMI
- Local news media coverage
- Email and/or text alerts from www.nixle.com. Please include your residence address when signing up to receive the most accurate alerts.
- Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay clear of standing water, flooded areas, and floating debris. Do not attempt to drive or walk through any standing water or bypass any barricades to get to your home. Roadways may be structurally compromised and need to be inspected before they can be reopened.
- The City of Midland water distribution system remains fully operational and has not been compromised. It is safe to drink and use for residents outside of the sewer outage areas.
