Black Friday used to be an epic shopping day where the deals and the frenzy kicked off before sunrise, but it has died down a little in recent years.
However, the day is still important to the dedicated shoppers and retailers.
“We just enjoy the girl time, the family time. It’s our girl day,” said Juliann Ray, shopper.
Black Friday is much more than record-breaking deals to Ray. Her family has made it a tradition.
“This is probably our 30th year coming here on Black Friday,” Ray said.
Ray brings her sisters and children on the Black Friday outing. They drive all the way from Metro Detroit to Birch Run. Some of her family even fly in from out of town to take part in the tradition.
“Even though I live in Florida, I make sure I’m here every year to do the shopping. Turkey dinner on Thursday then Birch Run on Friday,” said Marleen Bodnar.
Long lines and packed parking lots are just a part of the shopping extravaganza.
“We are excited. There are a lot of great deals,” said Michelle Shook, general manager of the Birch Run Premium Outlets.
Shook said shoppers don’t blink an eye at the minor inconveniences when they are saving money.
“Stores have a lot of great deals. Kate Spade… has 20 percent off, Michael Kors has 70 percent off the whole store. Columbia has spend $100 and you get $20 off,” Shook said.
The mall is expecting to have more than 60,000 visitors over the weekend. With that, they will have extended hours.
