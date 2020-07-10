COVID-19 cases rising in our state and country and doctors say masks can protect people and slow the spread of the virus.
But the masks have became a political issue instead of a health issue.
“I hear stories of people who are sick and suffering or losing friends and family and nobody wants that to happen,” said Carol McClellan, owner of White House Boutique.
Even though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had mandated for people to wear masks inside businesses a lot of people weren’t and still aren’t.
“It was very gray of who could enforce and who was at fault and what had to happen,” said Scott Ellis with Michigan Licensed Beverage Association. “Our servers and owners were just caught in the middle.”
And now Whitmer is strengthening the mask mandate. If you or a business don’t follow it you could face a fine.
If you’re over the age of 5 and you don’t have a serious health condition that would prevent you from wearing one, you have to wear a mask if you’re going inside a business.
“The fine is on the person. It’s on the patron if they don’t wear it,” Ellis said. “So, it’s now putting some accountability to the patron and allows our servers and members to have the law behind them.”
Ellis says he’d much rather have a mask mandate than have to shut the bars and restaurants down again.
“We’re trying to stay open and if this is what we need to do to stay in business, then we are going to do it,” Ellis said.
So is the Michigan Retail Association but they’re concerned that confronting people who don’t want to wear a mask could lead to danger.
“We don’t want them to escalate the situation themselves,” said Amy Drumm with the Michigan Retailers Association. “They should depend on law enforcement to do the actual policing. Hopefully the shoppers and customers will do the right thing and understand the retailer isn’t putting this on them. This is a mandate coming from the government.”
McClellan doesn’t think confrontation will be too hard. Her Frankenmuth boutique offers a box of masks at the door.
“Generally speaking, people don’t give us headaches at all,” McClellan said. “If there has been a confrontation in Frankenmuth, they’ve been verbally settled.
The updated mask mandate begins Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.