Some Bentley Community School students have pivoted to remote learning.
On Nov. 1 the district said that Barhitte students needed to return to remote learning starting Nov. 2 and continuing through next week.
The news comes after the district said they have too many staff who need to quarantine for COVID-19, although they are still able to teach remotely.
The change means that students will not be on campus from Monday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 12. Students will return to Barhitte on Nov. 16.
The district plans to move to hybrid instruction beginning on Nov. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.