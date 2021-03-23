With almost every school offering some type of in-person learning more schools are shifting back to virtual due to positive coronavirus cases putting staff and students in quarantine.
As the COVID-19 case count rises in Michigan, some school districts are temporarily shifting back to remote learning.
"At bay city central we were at approximately 150 students who were out quarantined because of approximately 4 positive cases," said Bay City Superintendent Steve Bigelow.
There are no students in the Bay City Central High School building because they've been instructed to do virtual learning for the rest of the week. Then they go on spring recess and won't be back in the classroom until April 6.
150 students quarantined out of just over 900 students total.
"It becomes very difficult to actually run a traditional school day at that point. Because so many of the student are actually absent from class, or in some cases the teacher often are quarantined as well. By going into remote at least we can instruct everyone at once."
Bay City Central is the second school in the district to shift back to remote. Handy Middle School has been remote since March 9.
"It's been challenging. I'm not going to lie, it has been challenging," said parent Barb Seifferly.
Seifferly is the mother of a sophomore at Bay City Central. She's happy with how the district has handled the situation but says it's still frustrating to go back to remote.
"I see the struggles of these teenagers. Not just my son, but other teenagers of the ping-pong going back and forth," she said.
Bigelow worries there could be another problem on the horizon coming back after spring break.
"We have many families that are traveling to hot spots such as Florida and Texas. What does that mean when they come back to our community when we are seeing, albeit small, seeing an increase?" he said.
He says it's too soon to tell whether or not spring break will prolong the return to remote.
