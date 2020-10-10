New details have emerged about the men arrested in a plot to kidnap and possibly kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Some of the men spent time this summer training in Wisconsin, in a place where neighbors say they often heard gunshots and see large groups of people.
Documents link at five of the suspected domestic terrorists to a militia training ground.
“I know ‘em,” Michael Jung said.
Jung identified himself as second in command of a militia in Wisconsin called the Three Percenters.
Their location is a training ground for militia groups.
“We do rifle training,” Jung said.
The Three Percenters are described by the Anti-Defamation League as anti-government extremists.
The FBI apparently hasn’t reached out to the group.
“Nobody’s talked to me yet,” he said.
Charging documents show five of the men arrested were in training in Cambria, Wisconsin back in July for firearms training.
Officials say some tried to make improvised explosive devices.
When asked if he did IEDs, Jung said, “I can’t answer that, no.”
Jung says he didn’t know the men’s intentions and doesn’t agree with the plot to kidnap the governor.
“I mean, these men were here. they were training and then they went and tried to do this,” the reporter asked. “Are you worried about what you’re doing encourages that behavior?”
“No,” Jung said.
