Some trash and recycling services have been canceled due to the dangerously cold temperatures predicted for Wednesday, Jan. 30.
Mid Michigan Waste Authority trash and recycling collection services, operated by Waste Management, will not operate in Bridgeport Township, Chapin Township, Frankenmuth, Frankenmuth Township, Saginaw, Spaulding Township, and Tittabawassee Township on Wednesday.
Recycling trucks from the city of Saginaw will not be collecting on Wednesday either.
Residents in those communities are being asked to hold their materials until their next regular service day. Collection trucks will not return until next week.
The city of Mt. Pleasant will not have trash or recycle pick-up on Wednesday. The service is delayed until Thursday, Jan. 31.
Trash pick-up will continue in Bay City, but crews will not be picking up recycling or items that have to be lifted by hand. Only trash in blue bins will be collected on Wednesday and Thursday.
The city of Pinconning has canceled trash pickup all week. Services will resume next week.
