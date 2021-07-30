The Unemployment Insurance Agency has started to notify claimants who are not eligible anymore to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits that overpayments will be waived.
Claimants were asked in June to requalify for PUA by showing the agency the necessary information to remain eligible for the federal program. The United States Department of Labor found four PUA COVID-19 eligible reasons included at the start of the pandemic to be non-qualifying.
The UIA had to re-evaluate PUA eligibility for individuals who selected one of the non-qualifying reasons. Gov. Gretchen Whiter supported Michigan’s use of waivers after the notifications were issued.
“No one who followed the rules and received benefits through no fault of their own should have to pay back money to the federal government,” Whitmer said.
Around 241,000 of the 690,000 who were asked to requalify responded to the UIA’s request. Waivers will be granted to the initial group of about 350,000 non-responses, most will no longer be receiving benefits.
“For those who have responded, we’re reviewing their cases to determine if they have an eligible COVID-19 related reason and if they may continue to receive benefits,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting UIA Director. “For those who did not respond, we want to assure them that claimants who are no longer eligible won’t have to return the money they received when, through no fault of their own, they chose one of the four non-eligible reasons.”
