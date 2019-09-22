If you bought a Powerball ticket up north, check your ticket!
A Powerball ticket worth $80 million was sold in Suttons Bay.
According to the Michigan Lottery, the ticket was sold at Barrels & Barrels Party Store located at 1375 SW. Bayshore Drive.
The lucky player matched all of the winning numbers which were 01-09-22-36-68 and the Powerball 22.
The drawing took place on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The Michigan Lottery has other unclaimed winners in Mid-Michigan.
According to their website, the following winners have not claimed their money:
- 100x cash winner of $10,000. Ticket purchased in Saginaw at 7-Eleven located at 36908 (road not given)
- Club Keno winner of $50,000. Ticket purchased in Davison at Bakers Market
- Worth Millions winner of $15,000. Ticket purchased in Alpena at Admiral Petroleum
- Club Keno winner of $20,000. Ticket purchased in E. Tawas at Mr. Jacks
- Clun Keno winner of $179,797. Ticket purchased in Flint at Ez Fuel Inc.
- Powerball winner of $50,000. Ticket purchased in Grand Blanc at Ez Run of Grand Blanc
- Lotto 47 winner of $17.01 million. Ticket purchased in West Branch at Checkered Flag Party Store
Good luck and congratulations to all the winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.