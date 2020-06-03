A loving image was seen by neighbors in Swartz Creek. A large heart was mowed into a field.
“I walked by the heart and I had chills from down my spine to the tips of my toes,” said neighbor Sara Alanous.
The heart can be found on Miller Road in Swartz Creek, just across from Swartz Creek High School.
Neighbors say they don't know who mowed it into the grass... But they're happy it's there.
“And I thought you know what, this might bring some happiness to the people and all we’re going through right now with the virus and whatnot,” said neighbor Randy Dorff. “So, I’m hoping this heart puts a heart in you because we need it.”
Dorff said someone was cutting the grass last night, and he first noticed the heart at 8am Wednesday.
We're still working to learn who is behind this heart-felt image.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.