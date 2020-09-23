The Muskegon Humane Society is asking for help after they say someone stole a kitten.
The humane society said that on Tuesday a woman rang the doorbell. While the shelter is only open by appointment, they had an opening and let her in.
Apparently, the woman was left alone in a cat room to socially distance from employees and get to know some of the cats. Employees said they checked on the woman after about 5 minutes and she said she didn’t find what she was looking for.
Once the woman was gone, they noticed the kitten, Millie, was gone. Her kennel name tag had also been removed.
The human society said they checked security cameras and saw the woman intentionally put the kitten in her purse and grab its name tag before leaving.
The humane society is asking for help identifying the woman and getting Millie back. If you know her, private message the Muskegon Humane Society so they can alert authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.