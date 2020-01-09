A family in Grand Rapids is on trial for killing a young woman.
Konrad Chance, brother of convicted killer and mutilator Jared Chance, took the stand Wednesday, Jan. 9 as a witness against their father.
He told the jury considering his father’s guilt or innocence about what happened in the family’s Holland home on Dec. 2, 2018 – several days after Jared Chance had killed and dismembered 31-year-old Ashley Young at his apartment in Grand Rapids.
READ MORE: Mom pleads no contest to helping son in body parts case
Police believe Ashley Young was killed on Nov. 28, 2018, and in the first days of December, the family drove from their home in Holland to pick Jared up.
Police said at the Franklin Street apartment, they loaded up the family’s Honda CRV.
Konrad Chance said Jared Chance moved a cardboard box containing a big black bag.
That was the box that police said contained the limbs of Ashley Young.
In court for the first time, it was heard that Jared Chance took evidence out of the car when they arrived at the home on Dec. 2 and disposed of them.
“He took something and put it in the fire pit,” said Konrad Chance.
In the basement of the home, Jared Chance confessed to his crime.
“He was extremely upset, the most upset I’ve ever seen him,” Konrad Chance said.
Jared Chance then went to tell his parents what he did to Ashley Young.
After that, they went to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Jared and Konrad moved the cardboard box with Young’s limbs in it back into the house on Franklin.
“I don’t believe my dad helped move anything,” Konrad Chance said. “I’m pretty sure he didn’t”
He said his parents stayed in the car while they moved things to and from the Honda in Grand Rapids and Holland.
But in his interview with police in December of 2018, James Chance told a detective that he helped carry the box.
He said the family was crying as they drove back to Grand Rapids.
