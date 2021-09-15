A 50-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of elder abuse in the case of his 72-year-old mother.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of 50-year-old Michael Laquex, of Genesee Township, on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
In April of 2021, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Hurley Hospital after a 72-year-old woman was hospitalized. She had fractures in her pelvis, femur, fecal matter in her hair and multiple stages of bruising, the sheriff’s office said.
The woman died two days after she went to the hospital. Her son, Laquex, was taking care of her and a 43-year-old cousin with special needs.
Swanson said when authorities went to the home, the scene was disturbing, even for senior investigators.
The sheriff’s office found maggots, flies, and fleas all over the house and the living space was filled with black mold from the floor to the ceiling. Bodily fluids were also found in one part of the home, Swanson said.
“The house is one of my top 10 bad houses that I’ve gone into here in Genesee county,” said Sgt. Jill Macy, with sheriff’s office. “There were very narrow pathways for anyone to even navigate through the house. It was very disturbing to see that there were people living in those kinds of conditions.”
Swanson said investigators took several pieces of evidence from the home.
“It’s not uncommon for those that are abused to not leave a bed, a couch, or a chair,” he said. “We show you that not to stun you, but for shock value. People like this are taking care of people, and they are creating a living environment that vulnerable people are under. That’s not taking good care of them.”
Laquex’s cousin is now at an assisted living facility and is doing well, according to the sheriff.
“You need to take action. If you see these things, these disturbing scenes…get involved. If you can’t get involved, you can still call 911,” Swanson said.
Laquex was charged with two felony counts and is currently in jail on a $50,000 cash bond. He is expected in court on Sept. 28.
