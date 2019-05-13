A Mid-Michigan man is feeling a huge loss after someone stole what was left of his deceased mother’s life.
“Pretty sickening, pretty devastating. You kinda lose a little more faith in humanity,” said Louis Kanan, of Owosso.
It was a difficult weekend for Kanan. It was his first Mother’s Day without his mother, Cynthia Lewton.
Lewton died about six weeks ago, but the pain of loss he felt on Sunday grew even deeper when he opened the storage unit containing his mother’s possessions.
“Noticed the lock was missing and as soon as you open it up, her brand-new flat screen TV was missing,” Kanan said.
Many of her other belongings that were temporarily packed into the unit at Shepard’s Storage on M-52 were also missing or ransacked.
“All of her belongings from her antique jewelry boxes to her brand-new TV, computers. She had all her pots and pans. Her whole life. Everything that was her life was in there,” Kanan said.
Kanan said these items were the last pieces of his mother.
“It’s priceless to us. Her jewelry, what they took I can’t even put a number on,” Kanan said.
He said the storage facility does have cameras, but he believes they were tampered with.
“I noticed the cameras that face our row of unites were missing. The other cameras to the left were missing,” he said.
Kanan said he is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who knows where his mom’s personal belongings are.
As for those who took them, he has a promise.
“We’re gonna get ya. We’ll find you,” Kanan said.
