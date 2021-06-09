The son of former University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, Matt Schembechler, will present evidence his father ignored abuse by team doctor Robert Anderson at a press conference on Thursday, according to a news release.
Matt Schembechler will be joined by his attorneys, two former Michigan football players and their attorneys on Thursday at 1 p.m. for a press conference. The two former players involved are Daniel Kwiatkowski, who played for Michigan from 1977 to 1979, and Gilvanni Johnson, who played at Michigan from 1982 to 1986.
Kwiatkowski said he was treated and abused by Anderson four times. Johnson said he was treated and abused by Anderson more than 15 times, according to a news release.
The University of Michigan commissioned and paid for a 240-page report that revealed Anderson sexually abused patients on countless occasions. More than two dozen Michigan employees were alerted to reports of sexual inappropriate behavior by Anderson, according to the report.
One of the officials who were told about Anderson’s behavior was football coach Bo Schembechler. Anderson is accused of molesting more than 800 survivors, according to the report.
Matt Schembechler plans to set the record straight during Thursday’s press conference about his own abuse by Anderson and how his father failed to protect him and other athletes.
Kwiatkowski and Johnson told Bo Schembechler about the abuse and Schembechler did nothing, according to the news release.
