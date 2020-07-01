A sigh of relief from Mitch Urbain who just watched his dad Robert Urbain, a 93-year-old World War II veteran battle coronavirus for 2-and-a-half months and win.
“I’m so glad that he’s able to get through this and get the chance to see him face-to-face again, we’re looking forward to that,” Mitch said.
Robert, who made a miraculous recovery, has lived through tough times.
“He went through the depression, he was a World War II vet. He's tough as nails," Mitch said.
But it's been just the past few months that’s been the most challenging. Before contracting COVID, Robert fell off a ladder and was rushed into hip surgery.
“During that time of the surgery he had a heart attack,” Mitch said. “He recovered from all of that including blood clots that appeared from the heart attack.”
While a happy ending now, for a moment in time Mitch believed he’d have to live life without his dad by his side.
“There were a couple times he actually had called and thought that he was not going to be there in the morning,” Mitch said. “It was pretty serious.”
But through what his Mitch, calls stubbornness, a support system just a window away and round-the-clock care Robert isn’t done living life.
“I know he’s anxious to get into his car and head to the cemetery to see mom and cut his grass again so that’s the first thing that’s going to happen,” Mitch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.