More than 2.6 million Michiganders have already voted in the Nov. 3 election, according to the Secretary of State.
That's nearly half of the turnout of the 2008 presidential election, which was the highest turnout in state history.
“Michigan citizens are making their voices heard, confident that our elections will be an accurate reflection of the will of the people,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “Every valid absentee ballot will be counted by a pair of election workers – one from each major political party – trained to tally them without political bias.”
Benson is encouraging voters who would like to cast an absentee ballot but have not requested one yet, or voters who have requested one but have not received it yet, to visit their local clerk this weekend.
You can request, fill out, and submit your absentee ballot in one trip.
State law requires city and township clerk offices to be open a minimum of eight hours the weekend prior to election day.
Voters should not mail absentee ballots this close to election day, the Secretary of State's Office said.
Instead, you can drop it off to a secure ballot drop box or turn it in at your local clerk's office.
All ballots must be received by your local clerk by 8 p.m. on election day.
