Michigan’s Secretary of State office says the majority of disenfranchised voters in last week’s primary could have had their votes counted with just some small changes in the law, preliminary data on rejected ballot numbers show.
Of the approximately 10,600 rejected ballots, more than 8,600 were due to signature verification issues or late arrivals.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says these issues can be fixed by bill already introduced in the state legislature.
“The data demonstrates that thousands of people who cast otherwise valid votes were not able to participate in last week’s election solely because the Legislature failed to act ahead of the primary,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “With turnout and absentee ballot numbers expected to double or even triple in November, we could be looking at tens of thousands of Michigan citizens disenfranchised if the legislature again fails to act.”
Benson has been vocal in her calls on the Michigan Legislature to take up a series of election reform bills that would provide additional support. These bills include:
- HB 5987 would allow mailed ballots to count if postmarked by Election Day even if they arrive up to two days later.
HB 5991 would require clerks to contact voters if the signature on the absentee ballot does not match the one on their registration.
