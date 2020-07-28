Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is urging voters to return their absentee ballots immediately ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election.
The ballots can be mailed or dropped off at their local drop box or clerk's office.
All ballots must be received by the clerk by 8 p.m. on Aug. 4 in order to be counted.
Voters can only return their ballot to the drop box of their city or township. You can find a list of ballot drop boxes here.
“Voters should get their absentee ballots returned as quickly as possible,” Benson said. “This close to the primary, Michiganders should return their absentee ballots to their clerk’s office directly, or submit them via their local ballot drop box, in order to ensure their vote is counted.”
More than 900,000 absentee ballots have already been returned, the state said on Tuesday, July 28.
