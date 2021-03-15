Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced her legislative agenda will make the government more transparent to Michiganders.
“My legislative agenda would take Michigan from worst to first in government transparency, shine the light on dark money in politics and stop public corruption,” Benson said. “These are things lawmakers must do if they are serious about rebuilding public trust in our elected government.”
Michigan was ranked last among all states in government transparency by the Center for Public Integrity in 2015.
Benson stated her "From Worst to First" legislative agenda will increase trust in state government by doing the following:
Demanding Transparency
- Expand the Freedom of Information Act so it applies to the Governor and the state Legislature.
- Require personal financial disclosures from elected officials.
- Require more frequent campaign disclosure than the current quarterly requirement.
Shining Light on Dark Money
- Require all PACs, Super PACs, and 527 committees to report and close the administrative account loophole by requiring reporting of all receipts and disbursements.
- End the “Express Advocacy” reporting exception by creating a threshold definition for electioneering in the Michigan Campaign Finance Act.
- Tighten LLC reporting requirements to ensure secret and foreign money does not enter our elections.
Stopping Corruption
- Ban foreign money in Michigan elections, as state law only bars it from super PACs.
- Require a 2-year period between leaving elected office and working as a lobbyist.
- Require former legislators who are doing “legislative consulting” to register and report as lobbyists.
- Eliminate the potential for quid-pro-quo corruption and “pay to play” by banning companies (and associated individuals with a controlling interest) that receive state grants or contracts from making political contributions.
- Enforce the Conflict of Interest Act (Act 318) to identify legislative conflicts of interest.
“State lawmakers can demonstrate real leadership by passing strong, enforceable legislation that would create true government transparency and accountability,” Benson said. “I look forward to working with them to that end, while my administration and our department continue to operate in full transparency.”
Benson said the Department of State and all state departments are subject to the Freedom of Information Act already. Her administration also launched the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission with complete transparency, made a list of 177,000 voter registrations slated for cancellation publicly available more than a month in advance, and worked with clerks to conduct more than 250 audits of the November election.
The Bureau of Elections will launch a new campaign finance filing system on its website that will allow the public to track the finances of candidates more easily, Benson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.