Appointments and other services through the Secretary of State’s Office will temporarily be unavailable while it works on a major technology upgrade.
From 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11 until 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, online services, self-service stations, as well as branch office appointments and booking will be unavailable.
The Michigan Voter Information Center will not be impacted. Online voter registration and other services will continue as normal.
“The upgrade securely combines tens of millions of driver and vehicle records into one integrated customer record system and moves the department forward from decades-old technology,” the Secretary of State’s Office described in a press release.
Starting on March 16, customers will have access to new online services and self-service stations will be able to handle many driver’s license and state ID transactions.
Customers with questions can visit the Department of State’s website, call 888-SOS-MICH, or connect with the department on its social media accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.