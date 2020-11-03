The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office is reporting that as of the morning of Nov. 3, about 77,000 ballots have been spoiled.
The office said there are four main reasons why an original ballot would be spoiled, and a new one issued:
• Printing issues before the ballot even reaches the voter; ballot is spoiled and a new one is issued
• Voter believes they have made a mistake and requests themselves to have it spoiled; a new one is issued to them
• Voter is alerted by their clerk (per Michigan election law) that there was a signature issue with their ballot, and when they go in to cure the issue, they request themselves to have it spoiled; a new one is issued to them
• Voter is concerned their ballot will not reach them or not reach the clerk in time due to postal service delays, and goes in person to their clerk to request themselves to have it spoiled; a new one is issued to them
