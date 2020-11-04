Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson gave a brief update on Michigan’s ballot count.
Benson said the election results now include absentee ballots from residents in Livonia and Dearborn.
Results from Detroit, Flint, and Grand Rapids are still coming in and have not been completed yet.
