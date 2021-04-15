Republicans are beginning hearings on wide-ranging legislation that opponents say would make it hard to vote in Michigan.
Among the dozens of proposals is requiring a photo ID to vote in person, banning unsolicited mailing of absentee ballot applications and limiting when people may drop off their ballots in curbside boxes.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is firmly against a series of bills that she said will make it harder to vote.
"The 39 bills they have introduced do not reflect the values, wants, or needs of our citizens, our state, or our country," Benson said.
Benson said a piece of the proposed legislation requires those wanting to vote by mail not only to send in their pertinent information, but to attach a photocopy of their state issued identification as well.
"Opens them up for the potential of identity theft in a way that is completely unnecessary to further any other interest of the state. So, there's no reason for this bill. The only impact it has is to affect the security of our citizens personal data and their right to vote," Benson said.
Terry Pruitt, President of the NAACP Saginaw Branch, took part in a rally against the measures in Lansing Tuesday.
"These laws will disproportionately affect people who live in the lowest socioeconomic areas of our community and that includes significant numbers of black and brown people," Pruitt said.
Pruitt said our elections are more secure than they've ever been. He questions the intent of the bills.
"It's probably been the most secure and the most scrutinized election we've had in the history of elections in this state. So again, what's the problem we're trying to solve?" Pruitt said.
As for Benson, she's urging leaders throughout the state to take a stand against the legislation.
"This is an attack on our democracy and the American values that make our country strong," Benson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.