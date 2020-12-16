Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has declined to participate in hearings on the 2020 general election.
She said she declined out of concern the hearings would amplify debunked conspiracy theories and previously disproven claims.
Benson sent a letter to State House Oversight Committee Chairman Matt Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The secretary of state stated Attorney General William Barr, the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), numerous local election clerks on both sides of the aisle, as well as judges and justices appointed by Republicans and Democrats found the election was secure and the results were accurate.
Benson said she looks forward to opportunities to talking with Michigan lawmakers about improvements to future elections.
Hall released the following statement in response:
“Secretary of State Benson said she would be willing to testify before the people’s representatives when it made a good talking point for her and got her good press. But when the rubber met the road and it came time to answer questions about her work, she refused to take questions. Benson’s flip-flop makes it clear she would rather hide under a rock than help the people of Michigan build trust in their state’s election process going forward.
Legislators are hearing those concerns, and we are taking action to address them. But this needs to be a collaborative effort to deliver trust. The House and Senate Oversight Committees have previously heard testimony from multiple county clerks from both parties on what they saw and what can be done to better Michigan’s election system in the future – and those conversations and ideas were extremely constructive and helpful.
Our committee would like to have similar discussions with Secretary of State Benson, and I am disappointed she is brushing aside that opportunity while making excuses and playing cheap political games.
This is about people, not politics. The electoral votes for Michigan have been submitted. But people in Michigan still have questions about their state’s elections and those questions deserve answers. I fear we are headed for more distrust in the future if people are denied clarity and transparency from officials who head up the process.”
