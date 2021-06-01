Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the Michigan Department of State are expanding the appointment option to every secretary of state branch office.
The move proposed as a significant step toward achieving the 30-minute guarantee for all Michigan residents, sometimes facing waits of up to two hours at the busiest branches.
“Forcing countless people to take time off of work and hire childcare just to renew their driver's license,” Benson said.
On Tuesday Benson said no one in Michigan should wait more than 30 minutes to renew their license, register their vehicle or register to vote with the statewide appointment’s expansion.
“Most importantly, we've created options for Michiganders to renew their vehicles and licenses without visiting a branch office,” Benson said.
A big change from 2018 when about three of four SOS transactions happened at branches. The department of state's appointments in 43 of the branches expanding to the remaining 88 in phases starting mid-June.
Benson said more residents will be served as modernizing of the department of state continues.
As the expansion phases in, residents can schedule appointments at their convenience by selecting the day, time, and location they would like to visit.
