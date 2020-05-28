Need to renew your driver’s license in person? Make an appointment starting June 1.
Secretary of State branch officers will reopen June 1 by appointment only for essential transactions not available online.
Beginning that week, all 131 branches in Michigan will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for appointment only services for transactions including:
• Driver licenses and state ID transactions that must be done in person
• Title transfers
• Operator, CDL, chauffeur, mechanic and motorcycle testing
• Seasonal commercial vehicle renewal
“While the offices were closed to the public we conducted more than 3,000 emergency appointments for essential workers and planned and implemented protocols so that we could reopen in a way that ensures the safety of employees and all Michiganders,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Customers can be confident they’ll be able to conduct their business with us safely and efficiently.”
When making an appointment, citizens will be reminded of the following:
• Arriving at the appointment alone
• Wearing a mask or homemade face covering over their mouth and nose
• Waiting in their vehicle or outside prior to the appointment time and maintaining six feet of distance when announcing themselves and their appointment to staff at the doors
• Following directions on where to stand during the transaction — only stepping forward toward the clerk when providing or retrieving documents
• Cancelling their appointment if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 or come into contact with someone who has COVID-19 within 14 days of the appointment
• Adhering to CDC guidelines when in public
In addition to preparing to reopen branches, the Michigan Department of State began sending updated renewal forms this week, color coded based on the type of transaction needed and with streamlined information to explain how best to conduct the transaction. Renewal forms, which will be mailed in redesigned envelopes measuring 9.5 inches by 6 inches, come in six colors:
• Red: Vehicle registration
• Blue: Driver’s license
• Green: State identification card
• Teal: Watercraft
• Gray: Snowmobile
• Purple: Special plate
Instructions are provided at the bottom of each form to direct customers on options for renewing their credential, providing information on whether they can complete their transaction online, at a self-service station or by mail, or if they will need to schedule an appointment at a branch office.
To schedule an appointment visit Michigan.gov/SOS or call 888-SOS-MICH. Advance appointments can be made up to 180 days ahead of time. Same-day appointments become available 24 hours prior to the appointment time.
