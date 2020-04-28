The Secretary of State is encouraging voters to return their absentee ballots as soon as possible for the May election.
Voters who want to vote in the May 5 election are strongly encouraged to cast their absentee ballots by mail as soon as possible, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said on Tuesday, April 28.
A ballot must be received by the local clerk's office by 8 p.m. on election day in order to be counted.
About 740,000 voters were mailed applications to vote absentee, among those - 213,011 submitted the applications, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
In addition, 86,355 ballots have already been received. That is nearly 12 percent a week from the election.
May elections average roughly 13 percent turnout in recent years, the Secretary of State's Office said.
“The data confirms what we already knew; when people are given the option to vote from the comfort of their home, they overwhelmingly choose to do so,” Benson said. “This level of turnout proves how committed Michigan voters are to participating in our democracy, and how even during a health crisis Michigan’s elections are successful.”
Absentee ballot applications were mailed to every voter in jurisdictions holding May 5 elections.
"Even though we’ve already seen excellent turnout, everyone who is able to do so should still cast their ballot by mail as soon as possible,” Benson said. “Voting by mail is a safe, secure and easy way to practice social distancing and engage in the democratic process at the same time.”
Local clerk offices will be open on Election Day to serve as ballot drop locations.
