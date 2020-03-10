The Secretary of State says it doesn’t expect to have full election results until Wednesday afternoon.
Jake Rollow, Director of External Affairs with the SOS, told TV5 the reason for the potential delay is two-fold. The first reason is the high absentee voter turnout. The other is people taking advantage of the ability to register to vote on election day. That’s causing, in some places, lines up to two hours long at clerk’s offices.
Rollow did say some jurisdictions were able to staff to accommodate the issues, but not all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.