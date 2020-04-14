The Michigan Department of State has processed 4,322 notarized applications for the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, putting it on track this week to surpass the number of final submissions processed by California when it first launched a similar commission.
“Michiganders remain as committed to participating in our democracy as they were in 2018 when voters amended our state constitution to create this commission and make our election districts more fair,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Surpassing California’s number of final completed applications demonstrates the tremendous enthusiasm for democracy in Michigan.”
Benson said all applications require notarization, which can now be done electronically.
According to Benson, voters can apply online at www.redistrictingMichigan.org, and numerous e-notaries willing to waive their fees for the application is now listed at www.Michigan.gov/FreeNotary. She said this enables applicants to fill out, notarize and email their completed application without ever printing it or leaving their home.
“Democracy is sacrosanct, perhaps especially when our society faces uncertainty,” Benson said. “We can and must provide safe ways for Michiganders to maintain their democratic rights as we take on the coronavirus.”
An updated applicant profile and additional information can be found at www.redistrictingMichigan.org.
Applications will be accepted until June 1, 2020.
If you have any questions email redistricting@Michigan.gov.
