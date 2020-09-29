More than 2.5 million voters have requested absentee ballots, according to the Michigan Secretary of State.
That's a 350 percent increase compared to this same time in the 2016 general election.
You can view a breakdown by jurisdiction here.
“Voting absentee is a safe and secure option, and I encourage all voters who have requested a ballot to fill it out, sign the back of the envelope, and return it as soon as possible by mailing it or hand-delivering it to their clerk’s office or drop box,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “Voters can be confident that in Michigan all correctly submitted absentee ballots will be counted.”
You can find out more information about requesting an absentee ballot here.
