Michigan residents will now be able to select a non-binary option for their diver’s licenses and state identification cards.
“I am proud to support Michiganders across the state who for many years have called on the Department of State to provide a non-binary sex marker on their ID that matches their lived reality,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “We have been working toward this goal since 2019, when we first removed the barriers for residents to change their sex marker in order to help protect their safety and accurately reflect their identity.”
The option will be effective starting Nov. 10.
Residents who want to change their gender to “X” can visit any SOS office. Michiganders can schedule a visit for a license or ID correction by going to Michgian.gov/SOS.
This will solve so many issues.
