If you’re looking to get your license renewed, you’ll want to call ahead.
The Michigan Department of State said that many Secretary of State offices are currently unable to perform driver’s license and state ID transactions because of a technical issue with the cameras.
The department said it is working with the vendor to resolve the issue and will issue updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.